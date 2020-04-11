Saturday, April 11, 2020
National exams postponed; schools to remain closed
All national secondary school exams will be postponed until further notice due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Education.
The ministry also said in a statement released today that all schools will remain closed until further notice.
“All educational campuses in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will remain closed for instruction until further advice is received from the Ministry of Health,” the ministry said.
“The Ministry of Education further informs the public that all examinations, including the national examinations, GLAT, BJC and BGCSE, will be postponed until such time as the government of The Bahamas deems it safe for students, teachers and support staff to return to physical buildings.”
School campuses were scheduled to re-open this coming Tuesday.