NASA Showcases Haunting Satellite Photo Of Bahamas For Earth Day

Tides and ocean currents have sculpted the sand and seaweed beds into multicolored, fluted patterns. Photo: NASA/Landsat 7
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, NASA shared a stunning photo of the Bahamas taken from space. The image showcases how the ocean tides and currents sculpted the sand and seaweed beds to create natural patterns.
The subject of NASA’s photo is the sand sculpture beneath the ocean in the Bahamas. The photo was taken from space by NASA’s Landsat 7 satellite.
Landsat 7 is the seventh satellite deployed under the Landsat program. It was officially launched by NASA on April 15, 1999 through a partnership with the U.S. Geological Survey. Landsat 7’s mission was only supposed to last for five years but as of last week, the satellite celebrated its 21st year in space.
The satellite’s main mission is to capture photos of Earth from orbit. These images are used to create a global archive of clear and unobstructed photos of various features and locations on Earth. Many of these images are showcased in NASA’s Earth Observatory publication. Read more >>