NAGB News - April 22nd, 2020

Our
COVID-19 Resources page has something for everyone to stay entertained,
engaged and inspired during this time of social distancing, quarantine
and lockdown. Take a virtual tour of the exhibitions at your favourite
museum or travel a little further to take a peek at the galleries of
international museums. Now you can make something fun and creative with
family and friends, play art trivia and learn more about artists and the
NAGB as we revisit past artist talks and radio shows and take a closer
look at the National Collection. To assist with virtual learning, we
have designed lesson plans focused on the National Collection, Bahamian
artists and museums; compiled a list of educational links; and created
online video presentations.