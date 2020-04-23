Thursday, April 23, 2020

NAGB News - April 22nd, 2020

This edition of the newsletter provides an update about your favourite museum. While we are closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, we've been busy working on programming, social media content and fun activities that you can do at home with your families. We will continue to deliver initiatives designed to educate, uplift and inspire people of every age. Follow us on social media or visit our website for up to date news about the NAGB.

COVID - 19 RESOURCES
Our COVID-19 Resources page has something for everyone to stay entertained, engaged and inspired during this time of social distancing, quarantine and lockdown. Take a virtual tour of the exhibitions at your favourite museum or travel a little further to take a peek at the galleries of international museums. Now you can make something fun and creative with family and friends, play art trivia and learn more about artists and the NAGB as we revisit past artist talks and radio shows and take a closer look at the National Collection. To assist with virtual learning, we have designed lesson plans focused on the National Collection, Bahamian artists and museums; compiled a list of educational links; and created online video presentations.
More About the NAGB's COVID - 19 Resources

NAGB'S 4TH SUNDAYS
Join us this Sunday, April 26th for a virtual tour of our Permanent Exhibition “TimeLines: 1950-2007” on IG Live. Visit the museum from the comfort of your home!
Tune into the NAGB IG Live
Facebook
Twitter
Link
Vimeo
Email
Copyright ©2020 National Gallery of The Bahamas, All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:
P.O.Box N711, Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , ,