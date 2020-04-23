MP Lewis: ‘Home repairs moving full steam ahead’

IRAM LEWIS Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction
Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Home Repair Programme in Grand Bahama and Abaco, is moving “full steam ahead,” said Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, MP.
“We are moving full steam ahead with hurricane reconstruction,” Lewis confirmed, when contacted by this daily recently.
“During the complete lockdowns, we did not allow construction to continue, except for the Rand Memorial Hospital COVID-19 section and the Cancer Association facility,” he added.
Lewis said that every resident who applied, so far, has been processed and issued vouchers, although The Freeport News has been informed by a number of persons, to the contrary. Read more >>