Moultrie: Parliament has no COVID-19 contingency plans

House Speaker Halson Moultrie
At least 10 MPs in at-risk age group for severe cases.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There is currently no contingency plan for the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) among parliamentarians, said House Speaker Halson Moultrie, who has categorized the possibility as a “constitutional crisis”.
At least 10 members of Parliament are at-risk for developing a severe case of the virus, due to age.
These include Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, House Speaker and Nassau Village MP Halson Moultrie, Carmichael MP Despond Bannister, South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd, Golden Gates MP Brensil Rolle, Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson, North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey, Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes, Opposition Leader and Cat Island and San Salvador MP Philip Brave Davis, and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin.
Last week, Attorney General Carl Bethel insisted that there is nothing in the constitution that prevents the Parliament from meeting remotely.
Bethel said this will likely be the case.
To date, The Bahamas has recorded 29 confirmed cases of the virus and authorities have confirmed community transmission. Read more >>