Mothers receive baby care items during ROYO morning giveaway

ROYO DISTRIBUTION – Hundreds of mothers received much-needed baby items, including food and pampers during Reach Out Youth Organization’s (ROYO) Giveaway on Thursday, April 17. In insert photo is ROYO President, Ddudely Seide. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
Traffic was at a standstill along Banyan Lane and East Atlantic Drive Thursday (April 16) morning, as residents lined up in hopes of receiving baby items, including pampers and other necessities.
The “drive-thru” distribution format was courtesy of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO) and its President, Dudley Seide, who told this daily that he was compelled to open the doors of the Community Center.
Under normal circumstances, inner-city residents visit ROYO Community Center, daily, for free hot meals; particularly breakfast for students. However, due to the 24-hour curfew and lockdowns, ROYO’s Feeding Program was put on hold.
But, according to Seide, he had to reach out to the residents who are in need.