Mother of four sees starvation as bigger threat than COVID-19

Jada Miller
Two weeks. That’s how long Jada Miller, 29, says she can cope without an income.
“It is emotionally and physically draining,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian.
With four children all under 10, she sits at home fretting over the basics.
“How the hell am I going to make it? Will I still have a job when this is over?” she worries.
Like many others, Miller hasn’t worked since a national curfew was imposed nearly a month ago as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Before all this, she was a part-time housekeeper in Freeport.
Now, she spends her days in fear that she won’t be able to keep food on the table.
“I don’t get paid while this is going on so finding money and food is so hard,” she said.
She added, “The government needs to help with that or somebody needs to help with that because I don’t know what to do.” Read more >>