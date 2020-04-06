Monday, April 6, 2020

Morocco to free over 5000 prisoners to curb spread of coronavirus

King Mohammed VI

By Africanews with AFP

King Mohammed VI on Sunday pardoned more than 5,000 inmates to prevent the new coronavirus from contaminating Moroccan prisons, the Justice Ministry announced.

The monarch “granted a pardon to 5,654 inmates and ordered to take all necessary measures to strengthen the protection of inmates in prisons,” the ministry said in a statement.

The pardoned detainees were selected according to “their age, state of health, length of detention and good conduct,” according to the text.  Read more >>
