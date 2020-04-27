More Biminites expected to test positively for COVID-19

Bimini
200 healthcare workers tested for virus on Saturday.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said as testing expands on Bimini more people are expected to test positive for the coronavirus, including asymptomatic carriers who could be responsible for clusters of community spread on the island.
Nearly 400 people have been tested in Bimini and Cat Cay.
“Some of these people are asymptomatic, so yes, as you test more, you find more,” Sands told Eyewitness News.
"Some of these people are asymptomatic, so yes, as you test more, you find more," Sands told Eyewitness News.

"And that is an important part of our strategy moving forward. Within the limits of our capacity, we intend to expand our testing. We were up to 2,500, 2,600 tests per million, which is not too shoddy, relative to the rest of the world."