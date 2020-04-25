MOH’s Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit Key in the Fight against the Coronavirus

Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands
The work of the Ministry of Health’s Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit is key to the fight against the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 illness, Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands stated.
“The hardworking staff members of this unit are important frontline workers in keeping all of us safe,” Dr. Sands said during a COVID-19 Update press conference at the Ministry of Health, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
He explained that the unit is responsible for collecting and evaluating health information to control the spread of communicable diseases in the country. Read more >>