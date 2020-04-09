Thursday, April 9, 2020
Ministry of Education makes live broadcasting educational content available for students to continue learning through COVID-19 Pandemic
Public school students who do not have a device or internet capability will be able to continue learning although schools are closed due to the corona virus. The Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, Minister of Education, in a Communication to the House of Assembly, Monday, April 6, announced that beginning, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Cable Bahamas will dedicate two channels (295 and 296) for the ‘live’ broadcasting of educational content by the Ministry of Education (MOE).
Minister Lloyd told Parliamentarians that a large number of public school students do not have a device or internet capability but have to continue learning.
Each day from 9 am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, the broadcast will cover programming in the following: