Microsoft is launching a ‘plasmabot’ to encourage people who recovered from the virus to donate their plasma as a possible treatment

Dr. Kong Yuefeng, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Barcroft Media | Getty Images
By Christina Farr
Microsoft is working with a consortium of pharmaceutical companies to recruit people who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma, which could be used in treatments for the disease.
To help get the word out, the company is launching a chatbot, which it refers to as its “plasmabot,” to lead people through a series of questions to determine if they’re a candidate to donate plasma. The plasmabot, which goes live this weekend, will also provide information about the procedure and direct them to a nearby site where they can safely make the donation.
Using convalescent plasma -- a component of blood -- as a treatment is a decades-old idea. When a patient recovers from a disease, they produce antibodies to fight the presence of the antigen that caused the disease -- like a virus -- and those proteins will remain in the blood for a few months. Read more >>