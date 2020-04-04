Mexico murder rate reaches new high as violence rages amid Covid-19 spread

Police stand by the wreckage of a burned-out car on the outskirts on Celaya in Guanajuato. A top analyst said it was ‘business as usual’ for the cartels. Photograph: Sergio Maldonado/Reuters
Mexico registered 2,585 homicides in March – the highest monthly figure since records began in 1997 – putting 2020 on track to break last year’s record total for murders.
The surge in killings comes as federal and state officials put resources into containing the Covid-19 crisis and confront the prospect of an already sluggish economy falling even further – potentially deepening the misery for the more than 40% of the population living in poverty.