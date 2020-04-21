Mexican president tells gangs to end the crime wave instead of handing out coronavirus care packages

By Bradford Betz
Mexico's president on Monday urged drug gangs to end the violence rather than handing out COVID-19 care packages.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said such handouts have occurred "in several places," but added it is something that “cannot be avoided.”
"I don't want to hear them saying, 'We are handing out aid packages,'" López Obrador told reporters at a Monday press conference. "No, better that they lay off, and think of their families, and themselves, those that are involved in these activities and who are listening to me now or watching me." Read more >>