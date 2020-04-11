Saturday, April 11, 2020
Medical Supplies Blocked By Us Will Arrive Next Week
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said a shipment of medical supplies ordered by the Ministry of Health but blocked by US officials will arrive in the country next week.
Betty K Manager Nancy Cartwright told The Tribune on Wednesday the company was bringing in three containers of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for local healthcare workers.
The containers, the Tribune understands, also include ventilators, an essential resource for fighting COVID-19.