‘Mayhem and discord’ outside New Providence food stores

Bertha Bain, who is in her 70s, sits in a folding chair as she awaits her turn to enter Super Value in Seagrapes Shopping Plaza yesterday. JASPER WARD
Floyd Collins, 24, was one of hundreds of patrons who filled the vicinity of the Super Value food store in the Seagrapes Plaza shortly after 5 a.m. yesterday.
He spent more than seven hours reading a book and listening to music as he waited to enter the store.
“I feel as though this could be dealt with more business tact,” Collins told The Nassau Guardian.
“I understand the ministry’s concern to prevent more cases, but the way they’re going about it is unorthodox and it shows a lack of empathy.
“I feel as though they should be more caring for the public. How do you enact a mandate for a shutdown in the middle of the week for an entire week?
“The solution is becoming greater than the problem. They should review the solutions they want to impose on the public because it’s only causing mayhem and discord.” Read more >>