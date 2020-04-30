Massive crew repatriation by Carnival, Bahamas Paradise lends computing power to virus research, MSC extends suspension

Carnival Dream and two other Carnival ships off the coast of the Bahamas, awaiting the arrival of additional vessels.
By Anne Kalosh
Carnival undertakes massive crew repatriation by ships.
Eighteen Carnival Cruise Line ships will rendezvous in the Bahamas over the next several days as the final plans are put in place to sail nine of the ships to repatriate more than 10,000 healthy crew members who remain on board due to restrictions limiting air travel to Asia, Africa, Europe, India and Latin America.
The ships have been at various US homeports provisioning and bunkering for their journeys. Certain crew will join ships using water shuttles off the coast of the Bahamas. Once this is completed, nine ships will sail to their destinations with crew from North American-based ships on board.