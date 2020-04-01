Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Mask on or off? We’re making them anyway, says AG
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Carl Bethel has said that The Bahamas will soon start the local manufacturing of masks for Bahamians.
Bethel made the revalation in the Senate on Monday, during debate on a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency powers to April 8.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
During his contribution to the debate, Senator Dr Micheal Darville pointed to small countries like Iceland, who have implemented the use of masks, and advocated for their use by everyone in The Bahamas during their interaction with the general public.
After Darville's presentation, Bethel advised that the production of masks will start "in short order".