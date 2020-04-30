Marsh Harbour still without power

Stacked utility poles outside Dundas Town, Abaco on February 4. There is no electricity in the area as yet.
By Jasper Ward
Despite promising that power would be fully restored to all of Abaco by May, some parts of the island are still without electricity nearly eight months after the island was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister suggested yesterday that Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is challenged with a shortage of trained staff to carry out necessary restorations on the island.
He was also unable to give a timeline for the full restoration of the island.
“I don’t think we ever had a timeline,” he said.
“This is the worst hurricane that’s ever hit our country. When you talk about timelines, you talk about something like electricity, it’s impossible to have a timeline. Read more >>