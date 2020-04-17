Friday, April 17, 2020
Man who bought $10,000 worth of toilet paper and hand sanitizer denied refund
By Matthew Impelli
A man in Australia who purchased around $10,000 worth of toilet paper and hand sanitizer was recently denied a refund by a supermarket owner.
John-Paul Drake, director of Drakes Supermarkets in Australia, recently posted a video to YouTube and appeared on a radio show to talk about the situation and why he denied the customer's refund request.
"I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-liter [hand] sanitizer. I told him that," Drake said as he showed his middle finger to the camera.
While appearing on ABC Radio Adelaide in Australia, Drake explained that the man reached out requesting a refund after he was unable to sell the products on his eBay account.