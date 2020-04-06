Long queues as Australian supermarkets limit customers to avoid overcrowding in lead up to Easter

Social media posts have shown lines stretching hundreds of meters as Coles, Woolworths and IGA enforce physical distancing
Supermarkets Coles, Woolworths and IGA say they will work to manage queues at peak times into Easter weekend amid the coronavirus. Photograph: David Mariuz/EPA
The Thursday before Easter is traditionally one of the busiest days for supermarkets, as people stock up for the weekend.
However, in an attempt to avoid overcrowding, a number of Australian supermarkets have instituted ‘one in one out’ policies. Read more >>