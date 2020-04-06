Monday, April 6, 2020

Long queues as Australian supermarkets limit customers to avoid overcrowding in lead up to Easter

Social media posts have shown lines stretching hundreds of meters as Coles, Woolworths and IGA enforce physical distancing

Supermarkets Coles, Woolworths and IGA say they will work to manage queues at peak times into Easter weekend amid the coronavirus. Photograph: David Mariuz/EPA 

Long lines have formed outside supermarkets after Coles, Woolworths and IGA began limiting the number of customers inside stores in a bid to allow physical distancing and keep flattening the curve of Covid-19 infections during the Easter rush.

The Thursday before Easter is traditionally one of the busiest days for supermarkets, as people stock up for the weekend.

However, in an attempt to avoid overcrowding, a number of Australian supermarkets have instituted ‘one in one out’ policies.  Read more >>
