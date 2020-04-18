Lockdown paying off, officials claim

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis
Health officials yesterday touted a slower than expected increase in new COVID-19 cases as proof of the success of the 24-hour curfew and weekend shutdowns the government has implemented in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, said prior to the first total shutdown on Palm Sunday weekend, The Bahamas was on track to see exponential growth in new cases.
Officials said they were expecting 90 cases by Easter. So far, however, there are 54 confirmed cases in the country and nine COVID-19 deaths.
“We have probably avoided 26 additional cases by the lockdown over the Easter holiday,” said Dahl-Regis during a virtual press conference. Read more >>