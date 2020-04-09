Thursday, April 9, 2020
Local Shipping Company Not Allowed To Access Imported Medical Supplies
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A representative of a local shipping company is dismayed after being told by US officials that they will not be allowed to access imported medical supplies to help in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Manager of Betty K, Nancy Cartwright told The Tribune earlier on Wednesday that the company was hired to bring in three containers of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, for local healthcare workers.
After the shipment left the US on Tuesday, Mrs Cartwright said representatives received a notice from US Coast Guard officials, saying they would not be able to access the medical supplies due to a recent order implemented by US President Donald Trump. Read more >>