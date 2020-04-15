Lengthy closure of businesses concerns GB Chamber of Commerce president

GREGORY LARODA GB Chamber of Commerce, President
The reopening of businesses in Grand Bahama depends on residents, said president of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce (GBCC), Greg Laroda.
The GBCC’s chief was responding to this daily’s question of how the imposed closure of non-essential service businesses, due to the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic, was affecting the already hard-hit economy in Grand Bahama.
A prolonged shutdown of local businesses could leave lasting changes in the shopping landscape.
“Businesses that are closed, and, not considered to be providing essential products or services will remain closed, during the curfews and lockdowns. When they will be allowed to reopen, depends on all of us. Read more >>