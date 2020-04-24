Large-scale human trial of potential COVID-19 vaccine kicks off at Oxford

A photo provided by the COVID-19 Vaccine Team at the University of Oxford's Vaccine Centre in England shows a researcher working on the manufacture of a potential vaccine for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. SEAN ELIAS/OXFORD VACCINE CENTRE
By Imtiaz Tyab
London — In the global scramble for a COVID-19 vaccine, a select number of human trials are now under way, but it's scientists from England's University of Oxford who appear most confident that they're onto a cure. Professor Sarah Gilbert heads the Oxford team behind the potential vaccine being developed in partnership with the Jenner Institute. She's said it has an "80% chance" of success, and it could be available for wide use by the public as soon as September.
Human trials of the vaccine began Thursday in Oxford. It will be administered to 510 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55.
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government is "throwing everything" at efforts in the country to create a COVID-19 vaccine. He's pledged around $25 million in public funding for the Oxford project and an additional $27 million to research initiatives at Imperial College London. He says the U.K. is "at the front of the global effort" to find a vaccine.