Landlords skeptical of PM’s rental decree

RENTAL ASSISTANCE – The rental assistance programme recently announced by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, is drawing skepticism from some landlords. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE OPM)
By FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
The recent announcement of rental assistance for residents, whose incomes have been impacted negatively by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), maybe sitting well with some. However, several landlords expressed skepticism about the programme, to The Freeport News.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced Monday (April 27) that renters who qualify, will have a portion of their rent deferred for three months.
The prime minister emphasized that the assistance programme is only for those whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and are in good standing with their landlords.
Landlord Alexander Walker said that while the programme sounds good, he remains “iffy” about it.
“My tenants are in good standing with me,” said the four-plex property owner.
“However, right now, three of the main bread winners are not working. I understand that they have to pay 60 percent of the rent and have the remainder deferred, but I still have to pay mortgage. And yes, I heard the prime minister say the banks are open to offering some help to us, but there is always a lot of red tape with these kinds of things,” Walker added. Read more >>