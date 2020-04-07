Lady Gaga on talk show solicits $10 million donation from Apple CEO Tim Cook for COVID-19 benefit

Sizable pledge: Lady Gaga during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday solicited a $10 million donation from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
The 34-year-old pop star while on the Home Edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon discussed the One World: Together At Home benefit that's she's been working on in collaboration with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.
Gaga shared that Fallon, 45, will co-host the April 18 live broadcast along with fellow talk show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, 52, and Stephen Colbert, 55.