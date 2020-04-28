Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Bahamas Trip May Not Have Been Just a Coronavirus Scandal

Cavallari wrote in her filing that the date of their separation was April 7, just after they returned from their extended vacation. BY TIMOTHY HIATT/GETTY IMAGES.
By Kenxie Bryant
It feels like yesterday that Kristin Cavallari and her husband, Jay Cutler, got home from the Bahamas, after heading there just as the virus gripped the U.S., and then staying put against the suggestion of the Bahamian government. It was actually three weeks ago. And on Sunday, they announced their upcoming divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari and Cutler wrote on Instagram in a joint statement. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."