Monday, April 20, 2020
Junkanoo Leaders are reviewing several possibilities in the event a parade can indeed take place!
The Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Ltd. wishes to express its deepest gratitude to all who are on the front line of the fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. Included in this number are countless Junkanoos from across the spectrum of the Junkanoo community. We are indebted to you all, and we continue to pray for your safety.
In this perilous period of our lives, and in the history of our nation, our focus quite rightly is first and foremost on ensuring that our citizens receive what they need to survive – the basic precepts of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. In this time of massive layoffs and deep reductions in incomes, we must care for the most vulnerable in our communities.
We encourage our Junkanoo groups wherever possible, to look firstly at assisting your membership, many of whom are hurting, and desperately in need of assistance. Throughout our history, the proud heritage of Junkanoo has renewed our spirt and strengthened our resolve and determination to survive in the darkest hours. The Bahamian spirit of strength and celebration of life is manifested nowhere more clearly than in Junkanoo. Those of us who are called to be tradition bearers in this unique aspect of our lives, have a responsibility to lift the spirits of ourselves and our people in the practice of this ancient rite of pride, and strength. Read more >>