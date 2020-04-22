Jonquel Jones keeping in shape, praises Govt. COVID-19 efforts

MAKING THE BEST OF IT – Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star and Grand Bahama native, Jonquel “JJ” Jones is not only making the most of her time here at home, to ensure that she stays fit, but she also commended the government’s efforts to prevent the widespread of COVID-19 in the country.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to issue emergency orders for their respective countries and sporting events have been suspended for the foreseeable future. Since returning home from playing in Russia, the two-time WNBA All-Star and international MVP and champion has been making the best of the situation at hand.
The Freeport News spoke with JJ via phone conversation this past weekend. Along with a brief recap of her time in Russia following the 2019 WNBA season, Jones commended the government's efforts to prevent the widespread of COVID-19 in the country.