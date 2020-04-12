Jane Goodall blames 'disregard for nature' for coronavirus pandemic

Jane Goodall
British primatologist and scientist Jane Goodall blamed human behavior for the coronavirus pandemic, calling it "our disregard for nature," according to Agence France-Presse.
During a conference call before the debut of a new National Geographic documentary titled "Jane Goodall: The Hope," the 86-year-old said the advent of a pandemic such as the coronavirus was predicted years before.
She continued, saying it is "our disrespect of the animals we should share the planet with" that led to the current pandemic. Read more >>