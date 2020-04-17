“It’s gonna wipe us out”: Prisoners relay COVID-19 fears

Department of Correctional Services (FILE PHOTO)
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — “It’s gonna wipe us out,” said a fearful inmate at the overcrowded Bahamas Department of Correctional Services where some 1,600 prisoners shoulder even tighter restrictions during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns.
“We don’t have nothing,” the inmate continued, “what we have? The cells don’t have no running water, no toilet, air condition with no running water and no toilet, shitting in a bucket? If that come in here – we dead.”
The Fox Hill Road facility has been on lockdown since the country recorded its first case in mid-March with all visitations, commissary and public activities suspended indefinitely.
Commissioner Charles Murphy said last week he was satisfied the prison can appropriately handle an exposure of COVID-19.
However, inmates and their families canvassed by Eyewitness News expressed concerns over the adverse impact of preventative measures and the high risks posed by substandard living conditions.