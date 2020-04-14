‘It feels like a war zone’: As more of them die, grocery workers increasingly fear showing up at work

At least 41 grocery workers have died of the coronavirus and thousands more have tested positive in recent weeks
A Giant employee restocks eggs March 27 in Silver Spring, Md. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
Doug Preszler wasn’t thinking about risk when he took a cashier job at a regional supermarket in eastern Iowa. But five months in, he has found himself at the forefront of a global crisis with little training or protection — save for the pocket-size bottle of hand sanitizer and Ziploc full of disposable gloves he brings from home each day.
The 51-year-old has told himself not to live in fear yet concedes he increasingly is. Even the most routine tasks are fraught: Accepting bills and giving change scare him the most, Preszler says. And he has run through so much hand sanitizer that his skin is cracking.
"I've been way more anxious this week," he said. "They've started telling people, 'Go to the grocery store as little as possible.' And yet I'm going there every day."