Iranian vessels come dangerously close to U.S. military ships, says navy

At one point, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter in the Gulf, the U.S. military said.
Vessels from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came dangerously close to U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the Gulf, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, calling the moves "dangerous and provocative."
According to the U.S. statement, 11 Iranian vessels approached six U.S. military ships while they were conducting integration operations with army helicopters in international waters in the Gulf.
At one point, the Iranian vessels came within 10 yards of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Maui.
The U.S. ships issued several warnings through bridge-to-bridge radio, blasts from the ships' horns and long-range acoustic noise maker devices.
The Iranian ships left after about an hour, the statement added. Read more >>