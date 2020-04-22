Iran launches its first military satellite

Revolutionary Guard deployed a Ghased satellite carrier to put the device into space, a previously unheard-of system.
Wednesday's launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over the collapsing nuclear deal [Iran defence ministry via AP]
Iran has announced it successfully launched the country's first military reconnaissance satellite after months of failures, a programme the United States alleges is a cover for missile development.
"The first satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been successfully launched into orbit by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC]," said the elite forces' official website on Wednesday.
It said the satellite - dubbed the Nour - was deployed from the Qassed two-stage launcher from the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran's central plateau.
The satellite "orbited the Earth at 425km [264 miles]", said the website. "This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran." Read more >>