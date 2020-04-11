Inner Wheel Making Masks To Meet Demand

Health care workers at Princess Margaret Hospital with donated masks covering their N95 masks.
“When it became clear that wearing a mask, even a homemade one, was important for all of us to do to help in the spread of the coronavirus, our members sprang into action to begin sewing masks,” said president Elizabeth Howard. “Our efforts are completely voluntary and we are using fabric we all have in our homes and every mask is donated.”
Other members recruited family, friends and neighbours as well as quilting clubs such as the Stepping Stones Quilting Guild to get involved. Hundreds of masks have been made with more coming.