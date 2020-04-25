Industrial Center operations ongoing with skeleton crews

INDUSTRIAL PARK – While the entire nation is feeling the pinch of unfortunate events that have stalled economies throughout the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Bahama’s industrial sector appears to be holding on during this crisis. Pictured in photo from top left is the GB Shipyard; top right is Buckeye (BORCO) Bahamas; bottom left is Freeport Container Port and at bottom right is Polymers International Ltd., Freeport. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)
While the entire nation is feeling the pinch of unfortunate events that have stalled economies throughout the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grand Bahama’s industrial sector appears to be holding on during this crisis.
This daily visited a number of the major industrial operations on Thursday (April 23) morning seeking comments from representatives. No one was available for comment. However, Freeport Container Port, Grand Bahama Shipyard, Buckeye (BORCO), Polymers, and Bahama Rock, were operating although seemingly skeleton crews.
Buckeye Bahamas employees were seen exiting the facility, presumably for lunch break around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.
At the Shipyard, Freeport Container Port and Polymers, security staff were all in sight and employees could be seen functioning.
As lockdowns continue and the government seeks to gradually open the country’s economy, President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, Greg Laroda, in an earlier interview, emphasized the importance of the industrial sector carrying the island through the "rough economic patch." Read more >>