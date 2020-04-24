Friday, April 24, 2020

In New York’s largest hospital system, 88 percent of coronavirus patients on ventilators didn’t make it

In a tribute to health care workers, first responders and essential workers, the Bryant Park Corporation created a heart on its newly seeded 1.1-acre lawn at Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan on April 22. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

By Ariana Eunjung Cha

Throughout March, as the pandemic gained momentum in the United States, much of the preparations focused on the breathing machines that were supposed to save everyone’s lives.

New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and President Trump sparred over how many ventilators the state was short. DIYers brainstormed modifications to treat more patients. And ethicists agonized over how to allocate them fairly if we run out.

Now five weeks into the crisis, a paper published in the journal JAMA about New York State’s largest health system suggests a reality that like so much else about the novel coronavirus, confounds our early expectations.

Researchers found that 20 percent of all those hospitalized died — a finding that’s similar to the percentage who perish in normal times among those who are admitted for respiratory distress.  Read more >>
