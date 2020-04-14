In Nairobi, quarantine is a luxury few can afford

In late March, people in Kibera—with nearly 250,000 people, Nairobi’s largest informal settlement—rush for shelter in a downpour. As of April 10, Kenya reported 184 cases nationwide and seven deaths. Infections in the capital stood at 91, and four people had died. Only about 5,500 Kenyans have been tested for the disease.
Story and Photographs by Nichole Sobecki - NatGeo
Nairobi, KenyaDriving through Kenya’s capital city during the time of coronavirus is like moving between two disconnected realities. Neighborhoods such as Muthaiga and Karen are silent—their streets deserted, their occupants invisible inside lush compounds, their houses well stocked with food and other necessities. A few miles southwest of downtown is Kibera, home to a quarter of a million people surviving together beneath tin roofs. Kibera is the largest of the more than a hundred informal settlements in Nairobi, where the vast majority of people scrape by on no more than a few dollars a day. Read more >>