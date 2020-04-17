Friday, April 17, 2020
IMF says half the world has asked for a bailout
By Sherisse Pham, CNN Business
Hong Kong (CNN Business) - Half of the world's countries have approached the International Monetary Fund for emergency loans to weather the financial crisis sparked by the global coronavirus pandemic.
More than 100 countries so far have asked for emergency assistance, Kristalina Georgieva, IMF's managing director, told a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Wednesday.
She said the IMF is ready to use its "full toolbox and $1 trillion firepower" of lending capacity, noting that 10 countries have so far received emergency funding, and half of the remaining countries should receive their requested financial lifelines by the end of April. Read more >>