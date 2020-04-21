How Submarines Regularly 'Fight To The Death' Off The Bahamas

Just like how Navy planes have vast instrumented ranges for aerial wargames, submarines have one too, and it is arguably even more impressive.
By Aaron Amick
The Bahamas are home to white beaches, sun-scorched tourists, towering cruise ships, and the United States Navy’s most advanced weapons and sensor testing range. Beneath the revealing party goers dancing on the lido deck, submarines sail quietly through the Northeast Providence Channel into a secure area called the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center, or AUTEC.
Just like how Navy aircraft fight mock aerial wars over instrumented ranges where each player's every move is tracked, those that deal in the shadowy art of submarine and anti-submarine warfare have a similar place in AUTEC. Here the Navy develops submarine-related tactics and weapons, validates the signatures of their own boats, and of course, fights mock undersea battles, pushing submariners to their limits.