Wednesday, April 22, 2020
How Marriott Is Changing the Way It Cleans Its Hotels
By Caribbean Journal
Is this the new normal for hotel hygiene?
In a nod to the new realities of the coronavirus pandemic, Marriott has announced a series of dramatic new changes to the way it cleans its hotels — in what could be a portent of new standards across the hotel industry.
Marriott has also launched what it’s calling the “Global Cleanliness Council” led by Ray Bennett, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Marriott International, joined by a number of public health experts and scientists.
The mission of the council is to “tackle the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic at the hotel level and further advance the company’s efforts in this area.” Read more >>