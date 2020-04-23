How A Honey Company In Savannah Is Helping 15 Beekeepers In The Bahamas

The Savannah Bee Company and The Bee Cause Project partner with the Exuma Foundation to support local beekeepers on Great Exuma Island. Courtesy of Savannah Bee Company.
In 2015 Catherine Booker, a former employee of Savannah Bee Company, reached out to Dennard to help figure out how to bring bees to Exuma, the Bahamian island best known for its swimming pigs. At the time, there were no bees on the island, and in fact, natives couldn’t recall a time when there ever had been. Concerned that this was posing a severe threat to the pollination of native flora, Booker, an Environmental Educator with the Exuma Foundation, knew something had to be done.
The Exuma Foundation obtained permission from the Ministry of Agriculture to bring honeybees to the island in order to foster a cottage industry in the community. Over the course of several harrowing plane trips, all below 15,000 ft for the safety of the bees, Dennard and the Bee Cause Project carried 12 boxes of Varroa mite-free bees and began teaching sustainable and eco-friendly beekeeping practices to a handful of locals and schoolchildren.
Since the start of the project, the honeybee population and local beekeepers are thriving. There are now 15 beekeepers producing honeycomb and honey, as well as in-school beehives and educational programs, and The University of Georgia Honey Bee Laboratory has become a partner as well. Read more >>