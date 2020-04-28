Tuesday, April 28, 2020
How Hilton Is Changing Its Hotels
By Alexander Britell
Fresh on the heels of Marriott’s announcement of dramatic changes to hotel hygiene, hotel giant Hilton has revealed a new cleaning plan of its own.
In a nod to the changing world of COVID-19, Hilton said it was launching a new program to deliver an “industry-defining” standard of cleanliness and disinfection in its hotel properties around the world.
To do so, Hilton is partnering with RB. which makes Lysol and Dettol, and will be consulting with the Mayo Clinic to develop “elevated processes” and staff training.
It’s called “Hilton CleanStay With Lysol Protection,” and it will incorporate RB’s approach to cleaning practices, with advice from the Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team. Read more >>