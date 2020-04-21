Health worker shortage grows

Dr. Locksley Munroe
By Rachel Knowles
A senior physician yesterday expressed grave concerns over what he characterized as a healthcare worker shortage after a patient on a ward at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement from Dr. Locksley Munroe, consultant general surgeon, came hours before health officials reported four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, driving the total cases to date to 64.
Asked last night whether any of the new cases were additional patients from the Medical Surgical Ward II, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said ‘yes’, but added he was unsure how many of the four are connected to the ward.
Sands did say that none of the cases were healthcare professionals.
Munroe told The Nassau Guardian, “Right now, we have a serious challenge with providing services because we do not have what it takes right now,” he said.
“People are gone; gone because they were exposed.”
He added, “Sunday was really a disaster. This patient turned up and nobody knew.”
Munroe said half his team was taken out of the system after being exposed to the patient.