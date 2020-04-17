Health Minister Sands: rapid testing kits useful

HON. DR. DUANE SANDS Minister of Health
While government and health officials await validation of COVID-19 rapid test kits in the country, health care professionals will continue to utilize the current testing process. So, said Minister of Health Duane Sands on Thursday, but he allowed that the rapid test kits would be quite useful.
There are two types of tests presently available for COVID- 19, one of which is presently being used in country – the genetic/molecular or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests.
The second test – serological test (commonly referred to the as the rapid and antibodies test), is the one being tested for validation by the Ministry of Health.
The Freeport News interacted with Dr. Sands on Thursday, April 16.
Should the rapid tests be validated and deemed officially acceptable for testing for the COVID-19 virus, they will indeed be useful.