Harvard researchers warn social-distancing measures may need to remain in place into 2022

A man wearing a surgical mask works on his computer on Broadway Avenue as New Yorkers practice “Social Distancing” because of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 12, 2020 in New York City, United States. Roy Rochlin | Getty Images
Researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have warned that, in the absence of a vaccine or an effective treatment to the coronavirus, social-distancing measures may be required through to 2022.
In a study published in the journal Science on Tuesday, a team of epidemiologists at Harvard assessed what is known about Covid-19 and other coronaviruses to anticipate possible scenarios for the current global health crisis.
It said social-distancing measures, such as school closures, bans on public gatherings and stay-at-home orders, may have to remain in place for at least the next couple of years. Read more >>