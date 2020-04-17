Half Of U.S. Public School Students Are Home For The School Year

A view of the Suydam Magnet School for STEAM, in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city's public schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year. -NurPhoto via Getty Images
As of Thursday afternoon, 26 states, representing about half of the nation's public school students, have recommended or ordered their schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year, according to a tally by Education Week. The closures affect about 25 million of the nation's 50.8 million public school students. Louisiana joined the list Wednesday, when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced he would extend the closure of his state's schools.
When states began closing schools in mid-March, state leaders suggested the closures would be short-lived — perhaps just two to three weeks. But the surge in coronavirus infections has forced states to extend the closure of both schools and businesses. In fact, many of the states that have not yet closed schools for the rest of the academic year may yet do so. Maryland's schools, for example, are technically scheduled to reopen after April 24, but that seems unlikely. Read more >>