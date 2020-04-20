Green light to reopen

PM The Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis
While expressing concern over the number of people on the streets of New Providence during the 24-hour curfew and admonishing residents to take seriously anti-COVID-19 measures like social distancing, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced that a number of businesses, including hardware stores, plant nurseries and auto part stores, will be allowed to operate.
“I am alarmed by the number of people out on the road during the 24-hour curfew this past week,” said Minnis at a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.
“In some areas, it was hard to tell that the country was under a curfew at all. The longer it takes to stop the spread of COVID-19, the longer it will take to end the curfews and lockdowns and fully reopen our economy.
“The decision as to when to reopen parts of the economy and to get people back to work rests in all of our hands… Our collective action will help to determine a number of timelines.
“This is not the time to go for a drive or an unnecessary trip to the grocery store. This is the time to stay at home.”
The country returns to a 24-hour curfew this morning after being on a complete lockdown over the weekend.