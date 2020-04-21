Gradual reopening of few business operations in FI

OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Monday (April 20) morning marked the beginning of a gradual reopening of a few business in the Family Islands, and, an expanded operating schedule in New Providence and Grand Bahama, as announced by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minister (insert).
During his weekly COVID-19 Update on Sunday, April 19, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that based on advice of health experts, a number of businesses would reopen, and they were expected to follow the safety measures of social/physical distancing, wearing masks and gloves.
“The decision as to when to reopen parts of the economy and to get people back to work, rests in all of our hands. Our collective action will help to determine a number of timelines,” said the prime minister.
“As part of the gradual and safe reopening of the economy and based on the advice of health experts, construction on the Family Islands will be allowed to resume. I want to remind construction workers that face masks are mandatory.
“Also, on Family Islands – hardware, lumber, plumbing and electrical stores that cater to construction will be allowed to open Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.,” said the prime minister.
However, he hastened to remind Bahamians that Family Island borders would remain closed to international and domestic air and marine transport from other islands.